Mahua Moitra defends Kharge's remarks against PM, accuses BJP of double standards

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Monday backed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing a video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's grandmother cannot stop the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), she accused the BJP of double standards in its response to political attacks.

A controversy erupted after Kharge, at an event in Patna on Sunday, said, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega, baap bhi jayega (Even Modi's father would go)," while responding to an audience member who said Modi would not go.

Moitra posted a series of messages on X.

"Why only the father? Even the father's father will go. Well said, Kharge ji. We assure you that we will fight this till the end," she wrote in a post.