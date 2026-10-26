Kharge remark row: Congress hits back at BJP, says Modi sought votes in mother's name

All India Mahila Congress head Alka Lamba on Friday appealed to people of Himachal Pradesh to support the movement against "vote theft" and join the INDIA bloc's November 1 protest in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Additionally, in response to the BJP's outrage over Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father, Lamba emphasised that the Congress party has never made the background of Modi's parents an issue, claiming that it was the prime minister himself who sought and secured votes by shedding "crocodile tears" in the name of his mother.

Speaking to the media in Shimla, she claimed that approximately 10 lakh people would participate in the protest in New Delhi.

Stating that the nation's democracy is in peril, Lamba noted that the opposition cannot afford to remain silent under such circumstances.

Lamba further accused the government of trying to suppress the November 1 protest and trample on the opposition's voice and insisted that the movement would not be called off.

She alleged that the votes of Dalits and the poor have been systematically removed, claiming that the names of millions of people were struck off the electoral rolls by labelling them as 'infiltrators'.

She questioned who should be held accountable if the so-called infiltrators have indeed entered the country, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.