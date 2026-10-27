Army chief reviews preparedness along LAC's middle sector as face-offs with China continue in Arunachal

NEW DELHI: Indian Army chief General Dhiraj Seth visited Joshimath and Mana in Uttarakhand's Garhwal sector to review "operational preparedness" along the middle sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), even as face-offs with China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) continue in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the Army statement issued Tuesday, Gen Seth was briefed on operational readiness, combat preparedness and ongoing infrastructure projects. Interacting with troops, he emphasised the need for "greater technology integration, continuous capability enhancement and sustained operational vigilance" to address "evolving security challenges".

The visit comes two months after Joshimath and Tawang were identified as the Indian-side meeting points for the middle and eastern sectors respectively, where Corps Commander-level talks with the PLA can be held.

The two meeting points were agreed at the Special Representatives (SR) talks between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing in August. The two sides also agreed on two new military hotlines for the eastern and middle sectors, which will connect the Army's Eastern and Central Commands with their Chinese counterparts.

The existing border personnel meeting (BPM) points are at Chushul and Daulat Beg Oldi in Ladakh, Nathu La in Sikkim and Bum La and Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the standoff near Asaphila in Upper Subansiri district has continued since late July. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Shatrujeet Kapur said last week that face-offs with the PLA were continuing at multiple locations along the border.