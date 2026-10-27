Congress calls BJP ‘chanda chors’, demands accountability for Ram temple donations

The Congress on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the Modi government over the Ram temple donations theft case, saying "chanda chors" (donation thieves) cannot evade accountability as the nation is demanding an account of the offerings and that the faith of the devotees does not grant anyone the right to evade accountability.

Slamming the BJP over the matter, the main opposition party at the Centre said the warnings flagged in the audits, the alleged commission-taking in contracts, the full extent of the misappropriation, and a complete accounting of all the valuable donations must be brought to light.

"Chanda Chori, Aastha Dhokha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Ajay Singh Bisht—break your silence! The nation wants to know: who are the 'chanda chors'? Who are their accomplices? Why is there no impartial investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court?" Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

How did the thefts continue despite repeated warnings, who is responsible, and why are the major culprits still being shielded, he asked.

Why was the audit firm's advice consigned to the trash bin, Ramesh further asked.

"A few months after the Trust was formed (February 5, 2020), a private audit firm provided advice in November 2020 regarding 'internal audit and risk management'. The firm explicitly stated: the management is 'highly unprofessional'; there is no clear definition of individual responsibilities. There is no systematic record of donations.