SC grants petitioners 10 days to counter ECI’s defence of SIR

The Supreme Court on Tuesday has granted petitioners 10 days to file a reply to the Election Commission of India’s affidavit defending the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, maintaining that a lawful exercise was approved unanimously by all three members of the poll panel.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the SIR exercise being conducted in several states ahead of elections.

In its affidavit, the ECI said the revision was neither arbitrary nor hasty, but authorised under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. It described the decision as a considered policy measure approved by the full Commission.

The poll panel said periodic revision was necessary to maintain the accuracy of electoral rolls by deleting the names of deceased, shifted and duplicate voters, including eligible new voters. It added that the exercise was being conducted in accordance with due procedure after consultations with the chief electoral officers of the states concerned.

The ECI also defended the timeline and procedures, stating that voters had adequate opportunities to file claims and objections and that no eligible voter would be excluded without adherence to the principles of natural justice.

The petitioners, including opposition parties and civil society groups, have alleged that the exercise was being conducted hurriedly and without adequate consultation, risking the mass deletion of voters, particularly migrants, minorities and marginalised communities. They have sought a stay on the exercise and transparent guidelines to prevent wrongful deletions.