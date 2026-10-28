Rahul Gandhi alleges Tata is being ‘criminally destroyed’ amid Tata Sons row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP-led government of treating Indian businesses as its "plaything", alleging that business leaders were afraid to speak out, amid a dispute over the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

In a post shared on X, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Tata was being "criminally destroyed" and questioned the silence of business leaders over the matter.

“Tata is being criminally destroyed, and no business leader dares say a word. How long will you stay silent? Until they own you? Indian business is not Modi and Shah's plaything. You lack courage. We don't. We will ensure justice for these crimes,” Rahul Gandhi said.