Supreme Court asks EC to reach out to 47 lakh Delhi voters omitted from draft rolls

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Election Commission (EC) to devise a mechanism to reach out to voters whose names were omitted from Delhi’s draft electoral rolls during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), stressing that the right to vote could not be forfeited merely because an elector was absent or could not be contacted, PTI reported.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, questioned why previously enrolled voters whose names were missing from the draft rolls had to submit Form 6, meant for first-time enrolment, to seek inclusion.

The court also urged the EC not to be constrained by the existing timetable and to accept late enumeration forms from affected voters. The commission told the bench that it would consider accepting such forms and extending the October 30 deadline if necessary.

“The right to vote is a vital right. Your job is to act with due diligence. Let’s say the voter was amiss... will that be ground to forfeit the right forever?” Justice Bagchi asked, questioning how a voter omitted from the draft list could be required to file Form 6 to restore their name.

Chief Justice Surya Kant suggested that the EC publish a list of voters it had been unable to contact, along with details of their previous polling locations, and ask them to approach the nearest booth-level officer (BLO).

“You see how to reduce this gap of 43 lakh. We will take up after two weeks,” the CJI said, suggesting that the commission inform affected electors that it had been unable to contact them and explain how they could seek restoration of their names, according to PTI’s account of the proceedings.