'Extremely harmful to Indian democracy': Rijiju slams Naseeruddin Shah over 'dimagi naxal' video

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that actor Naseeruddin Shah is a "dangerous urban dimagi naxal", calling his views "extremely harmful" to Indian democracy, after Shah shared a video accusing the Centre of attempting to destroy the education system.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the minister for minority affairs said he used to respect Shah, but came to know of his "real character" very late.

In a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, a visibly angry Shah came out in support of Jamia Millia Islamia students, who have been protesting for the restoration of the students' union, and called himself a "dimagi naxal".

He accused the BJP-led central government of trying to destroy the education system and break the "courage of the country's youth". Shah was also wearing a "dimagi naxal" pin that he showed to the camera.

Rijiju criticised the actor, saying, "I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him... I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal."

"I came to know about his real character very late. (His views are) extremely harmful to India's democracy," he added.

The term 'dimagi naxal' was first used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address. He described "dimagi naxals" as those who have allegedly entrenched themselves in the system and continue to pose a threat to society by manipulating policies.