Rahul Gandhi says 'Chalo Dilli' march a singular protest for nation; urges people to join to save democracy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged student groups, regardless of their political affiliations, to join the INDIA bloc's November 1 march in Delhi to save democracy, stop "vote theft" and protect the Constitution.

In a video on X, Gandhi said it is a singular protest for the nation.

"The 'Chalo Delhi' Ramlila March is a march to save democracy, to put an end to the theft of votes, and to protect the Constitution," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

This is not a march for any single political party; it is a march for the very soul of India, he asserted.

"To all those who are fed up with Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar, and everyone who wishes to save democracy and defend the Constitution, I invite you all to join," Gandhi said.

Don't worry about police, don't worry about lathis. The BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics, he said.

"Come march with us - we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation," he said.