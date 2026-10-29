Rahul Gandhi to address ‘Insaaf Rally’ in Sangrur on November 4: Punjab Congress chief Pargat Singh

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh said the 'Insaaf Rally' to be held in Sangrur on November 4 would serve as a decisive platform in the fight for Punjab’s rights, justice and future. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address the rally, which is expected to draw more than one lakh people from across Punjab.

He said that over the past four-and-a-half years, the government had remained silent on issues affecting farmers, young people and ordinary citizens, despite being accountable to the public.

The Congress, he said, would now forcefully raise questions concerning law and order, drugs, unemployment, paddy procurement, sacrilege cases and Punjab’s rights.

Launching a sharp attack on the Bhagwant Mann government, Pargat Singh said the situation in Punjab was becoming increasingly worrying. He alleged that the government had failed to resolve people’s problems and that, instead of listening to public concerns, its handling of the system was steadily eroding the confidence of ordinary citizens.

He said he had already warned in the Punjab Assembly that the Aam Aadmi Party government was turning Punjab into a ‘police state’. Today, he alleged, the morale of the police and civil administration was low, while public confidence in the police was weakening.

He further said that the BJP had weakened the natural functioning of democratic institutions at the national level, while the Aam Aadmi Party was doing the same in Punjab.