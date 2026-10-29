Stop sermonising others; introspect over BJP's Varanasi losses, Congress tells PM Modi

The Congress on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his criticism of the party's performance in the MLC elections, asking him to stop “trolling and sermonising” and introspect over the BJP's defeat in both seats in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the results reflected public discontent with the Centre's policies, citing electoral outcomes in Varanasi, Nagpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Patna.

“The Prime Minister needs to introspect, but instead, he's sermonising others! Before counting Congress's seats, I wish he'd also reflect on why the BJP lost both seats in his own parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, and how Congress managed to defeat the BJP in RSS's stronghold of Nagpur?” Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.