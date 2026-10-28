Congress flags growing economy inequality, urges Centre to tackle inflation and joblessness

In a post in Hindi, Ramesh said rising inflation, mounting debt and declining earnings had left the middle class struggling under the Modi government.

He accused the government of manipulating data to mask the extent of inflation and said the younger generation was bearing the brunt of slowing economic activity and shrinking employment opportunities. Citing trends in hiring, he said companies were recruiting fewer people and workers were losing jobs they had held for years.

Ramesh also alleged that rising prices were eroding incomes and savings, while household debt was increasing as families borrowed to meet everyday expenses. Wages, he said, had stagnated or declined in real terms after accounting for inflation, even as corporate profits and the wealth of the rich continued to grow.

With household budgets under pressure, families were increasingly being forced to dip into their savings to meet routine expenses, he said, adding that the middle class and poorer households remained anxious about their economic future.

"Modi-ji, growing economic inequality is one of the nation's most pressing concerns, yet you are fuelling it," Ramesh said, arguing that GDP figures did not show who was benefiting from economic growth or whether ordinary citizens' lives were improving.

"Claims of economic development are meaningful only when their benefits reach the common man; otherwise, these statistics tell a story not of progress, but of a widening economic divide," he said.

The Congress has repeatedly criticised the Centre over rising prices and accused it of pursuing anti-people policies. The government, however, has rejected the opposition's allegations and pointed to India's GDP figures to highlight economic growth.

(With inputs from PTI)