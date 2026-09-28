India

'When will PM address inflation?': Congress slams Modi over festive-season price hikes

The Congress has repeatedly criticised the government over the rising cost of essential commodities and household goods and demanded measures to ease the burden on consumers.
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TNIE online desk
Updated on
2 min read

The Congress on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising prices of household goods, questioning when he would address inflation, the country's most pressing concerns.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh cited a media report that said prices of several electronic items, including LED TVs and washing machines, could rise by 5 to 10 per cent from October 1 due to higher raw material costs.

"The spree of fleecing the public during the festival season continues unabated," Ramesh said in a post on X.

He alleged that inflation was no longer confined to kitchen essentials, with vegetable prices rising and household appliances such as air conditioners, televisions and refrigerators also facing price increases.

"Household savings are steadily declining, while family debts are mounting," Ramesh said, asking how ordinary families would manage their expenses amid rising prices.

"In his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio series, the prime minister keeps sermonising on various issues, but when will he address the country's most pressing concern - inflation? When will he care about the public's worries?" he said.

Ramesh also claimed that there was no relief from the government for people facing rising prices and questioned how the middle class and poor would cope with the growing financial burden.

The Congress has repeatedly criticised the government over the rising cost of essential commodities and household goods and demanded measures to ease the burden on consumers.

The government, however, has rejected the Congress' criticism, pointing to India's GDP growth and maintaining that the economy is expanding at a strong pace.

(With inputs from PTI)

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