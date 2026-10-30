Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, wife Kalpana Soren to attend ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ mega rally in Delhi

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his MLA wife Kalpana Soren will attend the ‘Vote Bachao-Desh Bachao’ (‘save the vote, save the nation’) mega-rally organized by the INDIA alliance in New Delhi on November 1. Both of them left for Delhi on a special flight on Friday for the same.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he will attend the 'Save the Vote, Save the Nation' mega-rally—organized by the INDIA alliance—at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1.

The rally has been convened to protest against the removal of names from the electoral rolls and other alleged irregularities that occurred during the 'Special Intensive Revision' (SIR) process.

A special session of the Legislative Assembly is also scheduled for November 25 and 26 to discuss these alleged flaws in the SIR process, as well as the financial losses resulting from amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act); a formal proposal regarding these issues will subsequently be sent to the Central Government.

Accompanying Chief Minister Hemant Soren on the special flight are his wife—Kalpana Soren—along with Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar and security officer Ajay Kumar.