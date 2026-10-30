Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, wife Kalpana Soren to attend ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ mega rally in Delhi

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his MLA wife Kalpana Soren will attend the ‘Vote Bachao-Desh Bachao’ (‘save the vote, save the nation’) mega-rally organized by the INDIA alliance in New Delhi on November 1. Both of them left for Delhi on a special flight on Friday for the same.
According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he will attend the 'Save the Vote, Save the Nation' mega-rally—organized by the INDIA alliance—at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1.
The rally has been convened to protest against the removal of names from the electoral rolls and other alleged irregularities that occurred during the 'Special Intensive Revision' (SIR) process.
A special session of the Legislative Assembly is also scheduled for November 25 and 26 to discuss these alleged flaws in the SIR process, as well as the financial losses resulting from amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act (MMDR Act); a formal proposal regarding these issues will subsequently be sent to the Central Government.
Accompanying Chief Minister Hemant Soren on the special flight are his wife—Kalpana Soren—along with Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar and security officer Ajay Kumar.
Sources suggest that the Chief Minister might travel from Delhi to Singapore, where his younger brother, Basant Soren (MLA from Dumka), is currently undergoing medical treatment.
According to JMM sources, Basant Soren is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Singapore, where he has been admitted to the ICU due to his critical condition. It was for this reason that Basant Soren was unable to attend his mother's funeral rites following her death.
Recently, Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi and JDU leader Saryu Roy shared posts on 'X' wishing for MLA Basant Soren’s speedy recovery.
Several Congress leaders from Jharkhand have already departed for Delhi to participate in the rally. On October 29, Congress leader and Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey, along with party leader Bandhu Tirkey, facilitated the departure of their supporters via several buses. The state unit of the Congress has claimed that approximately 12,000 party workers from Jharkhand are traveling to Delhi for the event.
Notably, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge are spearheading this event. Rahul Gandhi has issued a call to ‘Chalo Delhi’ on November 1.