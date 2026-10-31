AAP names 40 candidates for Punjab polls; CM Mann fielded from Dhuri, jailed Minister Arora from Ludhiana West

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday announced its list of 40 candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections, with sitting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking re-election from Dhuri.

Chief Minister Mann said 40 names, including his, have been announced after the meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of AAP.

The Assembly elections in Punjab are due in early 2027, with polling expected around February-March. The five-year term of the 117-member Punjab Assembly ends on March 16, 2027.

Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan will contest from Kotkapura and Minister Sanjeev Arora, who is currently in jail, from Ludhiana West.

The list also includes several other ministers, including Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur, Jai Krishan Singh Rouri from Garhshankar, Kulwant Singh from S A S Nagar, and Labh Singh Ugoke from Bhadaur.

The candidates were finalised at a PAC meeting convened at the residence of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and other PAC members.

Other candidates named by the party include Amandeep Kaur Arora from Moga, Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) from Batala, Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South, Harmeet Singh Sandhu from Tarn Taran, Sarvan Singh Dhun from Khem Karan, Inderjit Kaur Mann from Nakodar, Karambir Singh Ghuman from Dasuya and Jasvir Singh Raja Gill from Urmar.

Following the announcement, Kejriwal extended his wishes to the candidates in a post on X, saying, "Best wishes to all candidates."

AAP leader Manish Sisodia also congratulated the candidates announced and urged them to reach out to people and address their concerns.