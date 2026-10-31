Amit Shah remembers Sardar Patel's contribution to national integration on his 151st birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah hailed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s immense contribution to national integration, stating that Patel Sahab transformed the history and reshaped the geography of India by undertaking the challenging task of uniting numerous princely states. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as Sardar Patel, was the first deputy prime minister.
Addressing the nation on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, commemorating the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shah made the remarks after flagging -off the ‘Run for Unity’ in Delhi.
He said, "Sardar Sahab not only made successful efforts for the geographical, political, and cultural integration of India, but also unified the nation and bound it into one thread".
Further highlighting Patel’s role in nation-building, Shah said that Sardar Patel created an undivided India and accomplished in just 1,218 days what many leaders could not achieve in their entire lifetimes.
He also highlighted the country’s progress in tackling internal security challenges, stating, "Now, this year on March 31 , the country has become free from Naxalism and moved forward towards becoming a drug-free nation".
Reaffirming the government's commitment to combating drug abuse, the Home Minister announced that a target had been set to make India drug-free by December 31, 2029.
Describing this goal as a significant achievement for the country's future, Shah said, "A drug-free India will be the greatest achievement for the country’s youth and their future".
Shah also referred to the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple, describing it as a symbol of India's civilisational and national renaissance. He said that the vision of rebuilding the historic temple had also been envisaged by Sardar Patel also.
Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Shah alleged that attempts had been made over the years to sideline and overlook Patel's contributions by denying him the recognition he deserved. However, he asserted that no one could conceal the significance of the former leader's legacy, remarking that no one can cover the light of the sun.
Referring to the Statue of Unity as a lasting tribute to Patel's contribution to building a united India, Shah said, "The ‘Statue of Unity’ that Modi Ji conceptualized and laid the foundation stone for while serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat has established the towering personality of Sardar Sahab before the entire country".
On the occasion, Shah also administered the Unity Pledge to citizens as part of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations. In his address, Shah further claimed that the observance of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas began after Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister.
Recalling the challenges India faced following independence, Shah said that several countries had predicted that the newly independent nation would disintegrate. However, Patel overcame those challenges and united the country within just 1,218 days.
He stated, "When the country attained independence, the world predicted that India would disintegrate. In just 1,218 days following independence, Sardar Patel accomplished what many deemed impossible by forging a united India. Today, the India envisioned by Sardar Patel stands proudly before the world".
Shah also highlighted several significant milestones achieved during Prime Minister Modi's tenure, including the abrogation of Article 370, which, he said, permanently integrated Kashmir into India, the eradication of Naxalism and the implementation of a unified tax system.
Emphasising India's diversity as a source of strength, he said, "Our linguistic, cultural, and religious diversity is our power. Through dialogue, trust, and an inclusive mindset, we have built a shared national identity over the past 80 years. Our languages, attire, cultural beliefs, and religions may differ, our nation has always remained united", he asserted.
Highlighting the government's efforts towards building a self-reliant and developed India, Shah said that initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat were steering the country towards a leading position among the world's economies.
"Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the initiatives of 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' are guiding us toward attaining a top position among the world's economies", he asserted.
Among the prominent dignitaries present at the occasion were Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar.