Amit Shah remembers Sardar Patel's contribution to national integration on his 151st birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah hailed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s immense contribution to national integration, stating that Patel Sahab transformed the history and reshaped the geography of India by undertaking the challenging task of uniting numerous princely states. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as Sardar Patel, was the first deputy prime minister.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, commemorating the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shah made the remarks after flagging -off the ‘Run for Unity’ in Delhi.

He said, "Sardar Sahab not only made successful efforts for the geographical, political, and cultural integration of India, but also unified the nation and bound it into one thread".

Further highlighting Patel’s role in nation-building, Shah said that Sardar Patel created an undivided India and accomplished in just 1,218 days what many leaders could not achieve in their entire lifetimes.

He also highlighted the country’s progress in tackling internal security challenges, stating, "Now, this year on March 31 , the country has become free from Naxalism and moved forward towards becoming a drug-free nation".

Reaffirming the government's commitment to combating drug abuse, the Home Minister announced that a target had been set to make India drug-free by December 31, 2029.