Ready for special session on 'vote theft', but Opposition not interested, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the BJP is ready for a special Parliament session to discuss the alleged "vote theft", but the Opposition parties are not interested in discussion.

"I challenge Rahul (Gandhi) and Akhilesh (Yadav). The BJP is ready to discuss every allegation inside Parliament ... But they will not discuss," Shah told party workers in Lucknow, dismissing the allegations against the poll panel as baseless.

Amit Shah said, "We have nothing to hide. Let us convene a special session of Parliament—but they have no intention of speaking there. They refuse to let Parliament function; instead, they just create a ruckus".

Listing the BJP's victory in Haryana, Maharashtra, Bihar, Delhi, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal, Shah said, " After the events in Bengal, they have realised that they simply cannot win elections. Naturally, when a team loses a match or a game, they should sit down and practice more—that is what is expected, isn't it?"

He added, "Instead of accepting defeat, they began accusing the umpire of cheating, claiming that votes were stolen."

Amit Shah's statement comes ahead of the INDIA bloc's plan to hold a "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday and a protest rally at the Ramlila ground on Sunday under the slogan 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao'.