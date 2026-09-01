NEET stir: SC quashes all FIRs against CJP protesters

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to students who participated in the recent protests over the NEET examination controversy, the Supreme Court on Tuesday invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution and quashed the FIRs registered across the country against them.

"Participating in a protest per se would not constitute an offence," observed a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench also, while preserving the State’s liberty to proceed against persons allegedly involved in bodily harm or destruction of property, said that its directions would be without prejudice to the pending constitutional challenge concerning facial recognition technology.

At the outset, the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, assured the top court that it would not pursue FIRs linked to the specified protest incidents and no fresh FIRs would be registered for the same incidents.

He further added that the Government stood by its assurance on compensation and modalities would be finalised in consultation with States and other stakeholders.

Hearing these submissions from the Centre, the bench of the apex court, safeguarded the rights of those who participated in the protests across the country against NEET, and quashed the proceedings against these students.

The Centre has on Monday moved the apex court seeking quashing of these FIRs registered over protests that took place across the country on July 2026.

In the hearing on Tuesday, Senior Advocates Vrinda Grover and Hariharan, appearing for many protesters, sought transparency with regard to the FIRs and the list of about 2,873 persons identified by authorities.