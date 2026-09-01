SC quashes all FIRs against NEET-UG student protesters; CJP calls off September 5 Delhi march

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has called off its planned September 5 protest march in New Delhi following developments in the Supreme Court regarding the closure of First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against student demonstrators during the NEET-UG agitation.

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das informed a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant that the organisation had withdrawn its call for a demonstration from India Gate to the Delhi Police Headquarters.

The decision came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central Government, urged the Supreme Court to facilitate the closure and quashing of FIRs filed against students who participated in protests between July 20 and July 25 across several parts of the country.

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court quashed several FIRs linked to the student agitations in Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Assam. However, the court allowed the regular legal process to continue in cases involving allegations of serious criminal offences.

The developments followed assurances from the government that it would honour commitments previously made to CJP representatives. These include working out modalities for providing compensation to families affected during the earlier protests.

Following the government's assurances and the court's intervention on the FIR issue, the CJP decided to withdraw its September 5 protest march.