BrahMos board shake-up proposed as demand soars, CEO appointment row continues

NEW DELHI: Sixteen months after BrahMos missiles were battle-tested during Operation Sindoor, the Indian side is examining a proposal to restructure the Indo-Russian joint venture (JV) behind the supersonic cruise missile, including changes to its board and a plan to bring more engineering and R&D work in-house, sources familiar with the matter said.

The proposal, discussed at a meeting on Monday, looks at dropping DRDO’s Director General (Missiles and Strategic Systems) from the Indian side of the BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd board and setting up a dedicated engineering team within the company. Sources said it also envisages splitting the Chairman of BrahMos Aerospace and Director General (BrahMos) roles into two separate posts. The Russian side’s representation is proposed to remain unchanged.

The proposed restructuring comes as BrahMos scales up to meet a sharp rise in domestic orders and exports following its combat use during Operation Sindoor. The Philippines, BrahMos’s first overseas customer, began receiving the missiles in 2024, while Indonesia and Vietnam have emerged as new buyers. Negotiations with the UAE are also gaining momentum.

Production is also being ramped up accordingly. The BrahMos integration and testing facility in Lucknow has added around 20% to the programme’s overall production capacity, according to company officials, supplementing existing lines in Hyderabad, Pilani and Thiruvananthapuram. Indigenous content has risen to around 70%, against a target of 85%.