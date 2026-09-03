Plea alleges advocates beaten up while protesting outside BCI office, SC asks them to approach HC

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked a group of advocates who have alleged that they were assaulted during a protest outside the Bar Council of India (BCI) office to approach the Delhi High Court with their plea seeking a CBI probe into the incident.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was hearing the petition when advocate Prashant Bhushan alleged that the protesting lawyers were beaten by a group of men who claimed to be advocates.
Bhushan told the court that the lawyers were seeking an independent investigation and preservation of CCTV footage from the BCI office, expressing apprehension that the footage could be destroyed.
"The BCI chairman issued a statement proudly saying that some legal cockroaches were protesting here and our lawyers came and beat them up in the midnight. We are seeking CBI investigation and preservation of CCTV footage. Our fear is that BCI footage will be destroyed," Bhushan said.
The bench, however, directed Bhushan to approach the Delhi High Court.
The incident relates to a protest held outside the BCI office in Delhi on August 20 by a group of advocates demanding the resignation of BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra. The protesters also raised demands including the enactment of an Advocates Protection Act, insurance coverage for lawyers and regular, transparent inspections of law colleges.
The demonstration was organised by the All India Young Advocates Association and supported by the Cockroach Janta Party.
The protest followed a controversy over a now-withdrawn BCI order concerning the enrolment of graduating students of NALSAR University of Law as advocates. Mishra had earlier apologised to law students after the order drew criticism from members of the legal fraternity.
The controversy arose after a section of NALSAR students wrote to the university authorities opposing a proposal to invite CJI Surya Kant as chief guest at the varsity's convocation. The BCI had initially sought a report into allegations of a campaign against the CJI's participation and directed state bar councils not to enrol the current batch of graduating students.
The order was withdrawn within hours following criticism. A subsequent communication said the "vast majority" of students were innocent and should not be made to suffer for the alleged misconduct of a few.
CJI Kant later criticised the BCI's action, describing the matter as a "dialogue between students and me".
The NALSAR Student Bar Council subsequently sought a public apology from Mishra. Students and alumni of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, also issued a joint statement seeking an apology and opposing the presence of both the BCI chairman and the CJI at their convocation.
(With inputs from PTI)