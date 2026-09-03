Plea alleges advocates beaten up while protesting outside BCI office, SC asks them to approach HC

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked a group of advocates who have alleged that they were assaulted during a protest outside the Bar Council of India (BCI) office to approach the Delhi High Court with their plea seeking a CBI probe into the incident.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was hearing the petition when advocate Prashant Bhushan alleged that the protesting lawyers were beaten by a group of men who claimed to be advocates.

Bhushan told the court that the lawyers were seeking an independent investigation and preservation of CCTV footage from the BCI office, expressing apprehension that the footage could be destroyed.

"The BCI chairman issued a statement proudly saying that some legal cockroaches were protesting here and our lawyers came and beat them up in the midnight. We are seeking CBI investigation and preservation of CCTV footage. Our fear is that BCI footage will be destroyed," Bhushan said.

The bench, however, directed Bhushan to approach the Delhi High Court.