PM Modi calls for continuous review, stronger water governance at National Departmental Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the valedictory session of the two-day National Departmental Summit on Water, organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.
He emphasised that the actionable and time-bound action points emerging from the Summit should be pursued through a continuous process of review and learning. He also suggested that the Summit should not remain a one-time exercise and called for a continuous process of review and follow-up.
The PM called for sensitising Urban Local Bodies to the challenges arising from urbanisation, including population growth and future water requirements, and suggested organising similar Chintan Shivirs for Urban Local Bodies.
Furthermore, he also emphasised the greater adoption of water-saving technologies. He also suggested dedicated exhibitions and workshops, including exposure to global best practices, to enable Indian manufacturers and stakeholders to develop and scale up efficient solutions.
Emphasising Jan Bhagidari, the Prime Minister suggested promoting “Jal Utsav” to create greater awareness among people. He called for making de-silting a regular programme and developing clear criteria and SOPs for de-silting.
On dam safety, the PM stressed the need for rigorous preparedness before every monsoon, adherence to prescribed precautions and creating awareness among school students, including through suitable incorporation in educational curricula.
The Prime Minister further added great importance to strengthening knowledge and capacity on water management and governance in universities and higher educational institutions.
He suggested structured inter-State study visits involving public representatives, officials and farmers to facilitate practical learning and replication of successful interventions.
The Prime Minister also emphasised the need for robust water data governance, with water-sector data brought together, systematically managed, analysed and effectively utilised.
He recommended the use of AI for data collection and analysis through a uniform format. He also stressed anticipatory and integrated planning to address water scarcity through the suitable utilisation of treated water for agricultural and industrial purposes.
Drawing upon his experience as Chief Minister of Gujarat, the Prime Minister noted that instances of water scarcity could be transformed into opportunities through systematic planning, commitment and the deployment of adequate resources and capable officers.
Union Minister for Jal Shakti C. R. Patil highlighted four key outcomes of the Summit: accelerated completion of water infrastructure projects; strengthening water conservation as a sustained people’s movement; ensuring the long-term sustainability of drinking-water sources; and institutionalising effective operation and maintenance of rural drinking-water schemes.
The Summit is the first in a series of Departmental Summits envisioned by the Prime Minister to strengthen the spirit of Team India, deepen cooperative federalism and foster collective ownership of national priorities through closer collaboration between the Centre and the States. It brought together Ministers and senior officials from States and Union Territories for focused deliberations on various developments.