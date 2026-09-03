PM Modi calls for continuous review, stronger water governance at National Departmental Summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the valedictory session of the two-day National Departmental Summit on Water, organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

He emphasised that the actionable and time-bound action points emerging from the Summit should be pursued through a continuous process of review and learning. He also suggested that the Summit should not remain a one-time exercise and called for a continuous process of review and follow-up.

The PM called for sensitising Urban Local Bodies to the challenges arising from urbanisation, including population growth and future water requirements, and suggested organising similar Chintan Shivirs for Urban Local Bodies.

Furthermore, he also emphasised the greater adoption of water-saving technologies. He also suggested dedicated exhibitions and workshops, including exposure to global best practices, to enable Indian manufacturers and stakeholders to develop and scale up efficient solutions.

Emphasising Jan Bhagidari, the Prime Minister suggested promoting “Jal Utsav” to create greater awareness among people. He called for making de-silting a regular programme and developing clear criteria and SOPs for de-silting.

On dam safety, the PM stressed the need for rigorous preparedness before every monsoon, adherence to prescribed precautions and creating awareness among school students, including through suitable incorporation in educational curricula.