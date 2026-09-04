Uttarakhand Congress plans CM house march over ‘purification’ row after Kharge rally

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Congress is preparing to march to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s residence on September 7, intensifying its protest over the “purification” ritual conducted at the venue of party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally in Haldwani.

The party has accused the state government and police of failing to act against those involved, despite complaints being submitted to the governor, senior police officers and police stations across the state.

Kharge addressed a Congress rally at the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani on August 8. A controversy erupted after a group performed a purification ritual at the venue following the event.

The Congress has described the incident as an insult to Kharge, one of the country’s most prominent Dalit leaders, and alleged that it reflected a “deeply discriminatory and casteist mindset”.

State Congress leaders are now mobilising workers from across Uttarakhand for the proposed march.