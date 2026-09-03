'Purification' at Haldwani rally venue was an act of 'untouchability': Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the "purification" carried out at the site of his rally in Haldwani last month amounted to an act of "untouchability" and saidthat his party would approach Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan over the issue.

Speaking with reporters in New Delhi, Kharge also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue and said they remain silent when something bad happens.

He urged people to stand with Rahul Gandhi in his fight for the cause of Dalits, women and students.

Kharge urged people to raise their voice against such acts of purification and carry out movements peacefully.

"I have written to Leader of House, Rajya Sabha, J P Nadda and reminded him that even after 24 days there has been no action on the assurances given by the government in the Upper House," Kharge said.

"I mentioned the details of what transpired in the Rajya Sabha and I await his reply," Kharge said.

While lauding Gandhi for raising his voice for Dalits, women and students, he slammed the BJP for filing an FIR against him in Uttarakhand.

"Rahul Gandhi has raised his voice and is raising questions about students, women inflation and is also raising questions for Dalits. The BJP has gotten an FIR lodged against a person who fights for Dalits, women and students," Kharge said.

They lodged an FIR to demoralise and intimidate Gandhi but the Congress will not be intimidated, Kharge asserted.

"We will not allow BJP to target Rahul Gandhi who works for the welfare of Dalits," he said.

Is this the rule of law under the "double engine" BJP government that case is filed against the person who raises the voice against the Dalits.

"I want to tell them (BJP), don't do such things, don't work for dividing the society," he said.

"This is an incident of untouchability, it is not just about purification," he said, adding this process was done by them to tell people that they are superior.