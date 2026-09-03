'Purification' at Haldwani rally venue was an act of 'untouchability': Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the "purification" carried out at the site of his rally in Haldwani last month amounted to an act of "untouchability" and saidthat his party would approach Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan over the issue.
Speaking with reporters in New Delhi, Kharge also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue and said they remain silent when something bad happens.
He urged people to stand with Rahul Gandhi in his fight for the cause of Dalits, women and students.
Kharge urged people to raise their voice against such acts of purification and carry out movements peacefully.
"I have written to Leader of House, Rajya Sabha, J P Nadda and reminded him that even after 24 days there has been no action on the assurances given by the government in the Upper House," Kharge said.
"I mentioned the details of what transpired in the Rajya Sabha and I await his reply," Kharge said.
While lauding Gandhi for raising his voice for Dalits, women and students, he slammed the BJP for filing an FIR against him in Uttarakhand.
"Rahul Gandhi has raised his voice and is raising questions about students, women inflation and is also raising questions for Dalits. The BJP has gotten an FIR lodged against a person who fights for Dalits, women and students," Kharge said.
They lodged an FIR to demoralise and intimidate Gandhi but the Congress will not be intimidated, Kharge asserted.
"We will not allow BJP to target Rahul Gandhi who works for the welfare of Dalits," he said.
Is this the rule of law under the "double engine" BJP government that case is filed against the person who raises the voice against the Dalits.
"I want to tell them (BJP), don't do such things, don't work for dividing the society," he said.
"This is an incident of untouchability, it is not just about purification," he said, adding this process was done by them to tell people that they are superior.
Kharge's remarks came after he wrote to Nadda over the "purification" that took place after his rally in Haldwani last month, asking him to direct Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure that an FIR is filed against those involved in the incident.
Kharge reminded Nadda of his assurance when he had raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha that after an investigation, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.
"You may recall that on August 13, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha, with great sadness and anguish, I raised the issue of purification related to untouchability after my public meeting in Haldwani on August 8, 2026," Kharge said in his letter in Hindi.
"In response to my intervention, you stood up in the House and said, 'Sir, what Honourable Khargeji has said is truly a very sad subject. It is not only sad for the Congress Party, but it is sad for all of us. Whatever has happened will definitely be investigated. I want to say that the Bharatiya Janata Party never supports such an activity. I condemn it, and the National President will also look into it thoroughly. The hurt caused to your sentiments is a matter of regret for all of us'," Kharge said.
The Congress president said Nadda had stated that after the investigation, strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.
"The Honourable Chairman of the Rajya Sabha (C P Radhakrishnan) also expressed grief over this incident," he said.
Earlier this week, the Congress had accused the BJP of perpetrating social injustice and protecting those who discriminate against Dalits after an FIR was filed in Uttarakhand against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the alleged purification of the venue where Kharge addressed a rally.
Calling the FIR against Gandhi an "attempt to divert attention and suppress voices", the opposition party said it will give a fitting response to it through democratic and legal means.
Congress workers protested at several places over the registration of the case against Gandhi and demanded its withdrawal and a case against those behind the "purification act" at the venue of Kharge's rally in Haldwani.
They also filed complaints across Uttarakhand demanding registration of cases under the SC/ST Act against those involved in the alleged purification act. BJP workers also staged protests in Uttarakhand and burnt Gandhi's effigies.
The BJP accused the Congress of doing petty politics over the issue due to the upcoming assembly polls and called Gandhi the "most anti-Dalit leader".
The FIR was registered against Gandhi on Saturday following a complaint by a member of the Valmiki community in Haldwani alleging that the Congress leader at a recent press conference gave a casteist spin to a "religious ritual".
A political row erupted after some individuals allegedly performed a 'purification yajna' at the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani on August 11, following a public meeting there by Kharge on August 8.
At a press conference in New Delhi on August 29, Gandhi had criticised the incident and demanded registration of an FIR under the SC/ST Act against those responsible for the "purification".
(With inputs from PTI)