‘If this can happen to Cong president, imagine what must be happening to Dalits’: Ashok Gehlot on Haldwani row

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday described the alleged ‘purification’ ritual conducted after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally in Haldwani as a serious incident, saying it had caused pain to the Dalit community.

“This is a serious incident. If this can happen to the Congress president, just imagine what must be happening to the Dalit community across the entire nation. Under their rule, this negligence has only increased,” Gehlot told ANI.

He said incidents of injustice, oppression and persecution had continued, adding that the episode involving Kharge had hurt Dalits, backward classes, tribals and the poor.

“Such incidents of injustice, oppression and persecution have been ongoing, but the incident that happened with Mallikarjun Kharge has caused immense pain to the entire Dalit community of the country, the backward classes, tribals, or any poor person—anyone who has sympathy for Dalits,” he said.

Gehlot also referred to Leader of the House JP Nadda’s assurance in the Rajya Sabha on the matter, saying people had expected action following his statement.