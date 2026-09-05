Nepal flash floods: Himachal man who worked at Trishuli-1 hydropower project recalls ordeal

CHANDIGARH: 50-year-old Gain Singh, who worked as a foreman at the 216 MW Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower project in Rasuwa when flash floods struck Nepal, returned to his native Maloh village in Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh on September 1.

He was rescued by the Nepalese army in a helicopter after he spent two terrifying days marooned on the hilltop.

Gain Singh had gone to Nepal about eight months ago along with other staff after working with a hydropower construction company in Chamba in Himachal Pradesh.

While recalling the ordeal, Singh, surrounded by his family members, turned emotional and said that the August 26 morning began like any other working day, but by the evening, he was stranded on a hilltop, watching floodwaters tear through a hydropower project.

He wondered whether he would ever see his family again.

"I spoke to my family at around 6.30 am and told them I was leaving for duty. I had no idea that within a few hours, our lives would change completely. My reporting time was 7 am, and that morning, the weather was good and it was sunny. I had no idea that something like this could happen. I was working inside the powerhouse and, at around 9.30 am, cold winds started blowing. It was unusual. We had never experienced such winds before," he said.

"Moments later, a deafening sound came from the project gates. Then came the water. I rushed outside. I saw three men approaching. They appeared to be drenched in water and covered in mud. They told me that water had entered the area. At that point, I did not realise that it was a massive flood,” he added.

As the water rose rapidly, he and others eventually took refuge on a hilltop.

Singh further said that there was hardly any time to understand what was happening, and he, along with other workers, could only run for their lives.

They took refuge on the hilltop as the roads and access routes were cut off; they waited anxiously, not knowing when, or whether, help would arrive.