President Murmu urges teachers to shape generations of students with scientific outlook, 'nation first spirit

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday urged teachers to shape generations of students who develop a scientific outlook and move forward with the spirit of "nation first".

In an article written on the occasion of Teachers' Day, she said it is the sacred duty of teachers to guide their students to be good human beings.

Students who achieve prosperity and glory while remaining ethical in their thoughts and actions are living embodiments of a teacher's success, the president said.

She said the country is moving steadily towards the goal of becoming a developed nation with social inclusion at the core.

"As we advance on this journey, I want our teachers to shape generations of students who value the richness of our cultural heritage and traditions; who develop a scientific outlook and work for the welfare of humanity; who uphold the ideal of Antyodaya; who protect the environment and all living creatures; who strive for individual and collective excellence, and who move forward with the spirit of 'nation first'," President Murmu said.

In the article titled 'Shaping Minds; Building the Future', she said parents and guardians repose the highest trust in teachers when they send their children to study.

"They believe that the teachers will treat the children as their own and take utmost care of the child's safety and development. It is the dharma of every teacher to uphold this sacred trust placed in them," the president said.