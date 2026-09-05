Punjab-origin man charged with wholesale drug distribution from pizza restaurant in US

CHANDIGARH: Kawal Preet Singh (50), an Indian national hailing from Punjab, has been charged with distributing drugs (methamphetamine) from a pizza outlet in California.

A statement by the US Department of Justice said that a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Kawal, charging him with distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, Kawal sold wholesale quantities of methamphetamine from a Round Table Pizza restaurant he operated in Dinuba.

An investigation into Indian organised crime in the Central Valley identified Kawal as having played a major role.

On August 18, federal agents searched Kawal's home and business spots. They seized more than 40 pounds of methamphetamine, three firearms and more than $10,000 in cash.