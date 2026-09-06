25 Collegium recommendations for appointing HC judges pending with govt

As many as 25 names recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for appointment as high court judges are pending with the government, with the oldest one being that of advocate Saurabh Kirpal, awaiting a final decision since October 2017.

The number of recommendations for appointment as high court judges pending with the central government have gone down considerably as compared to the recent past, sources aware of the process to appoint Supreme Court and high court judges told PTI.

The 25 names are largely "scattered" across Delhi, Calcutta, Madras, Punjab and Haryana and Gujarat high courts, besides others.

Son of former CJI B N Kirpal, Saurabh Kirpal’s name was sent by the Delhi High Court Collegium to the SC collegium in October 2017 for elevation as a high court judge.

But the top court collegium is learnt to have deferred deliberations on his name three times. Finally, the collegium headed by then CJI N V Ramana took a decision in favour of Kirpal in November 2021. In November next year,the government had returned his file to the SC collegium for reconsideration. After the collegium reiterated its stand, the file has remained pending.