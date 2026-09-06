Amid 'Vijay for PM' chant by TVK, KC Venugopal says Rahul Gandhi will lead INDIA bloc in 2029 polls

Senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday said Rahul Gandhi would lead the INDIA bloc in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, dismissing reports that Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was being projected as the alliance’s prime ministerial candidate.

Venugopal was responding to questions about reports suggesting that the TVK had sought to project Vijay for the prime minister’s post ahead of the 2029 parliamentary elections. He said the party had made no such demand.

“Nobody should create any such confusion. Rahul Gandhi will be the face of the INDIA alliance,” Venugopal said.

Asked specifically whether Gandhi would lead the alliance in the 2029 elections, Venugopal said, “Definitely. Rahul Gandhi is the most prominent leader loved by the people of India today. Everyone is listening to Rahul Gandhi's decisions and actions with great attention.”

He said Gandhi’s campaigns on issues concerning students, farmers and the youth had received widespread attention across the country.

“It is the fight he is leading that is being discussed the most in India today, whether it is for students, farmers, or the youth. Everyone has accepted that,” he said.