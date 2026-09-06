Opposition in India today mirrors 'naraz fufa': BJP chief Nabin echoes PM Modi's jab

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Sunday echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "naraz fufa" jibe at opposition parties, saying that no matter how much they resist the country's progress, the resolve to achieve "Viksit Bharat by 2047" will be fulfilled with people's support.

This came a day after Prime Minister Modi asserted that India is not only growing at 7.8 per cent but also creating employment opportunities despite wars and disruptions, demonstrating the country's strength, and said that those responsible for pushing the economy into the "fragile five" cannot digest it.

Addressing the centenary celebrations of the Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Hindi on Saturday, Modi used the folksy analogy of 'naraz fufa' (disgruntled uncle) to target the Opposition, saying such "negative people's" favourite activity is to oppose every initiative taken by the government in public interest.

"All of us have seen such individuals, within a family or in society, who remain perpetually dissatisfied and are incapable of even conceiving, let alone pursuing, a positive path forward. It is precisely these people whom he (PM) described as naraz fufa," the BJP chief said.

Nabin asked the opposition leaders why they are "angry and upset" when "India is progressing, Tiranga is hoisted at Kashmir's Lal Chowk since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and Naxalism is being completely eradicated at the grassroots levels".