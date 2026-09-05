Modi peppers SRCC speech with 'OG', 'flex' and 'Dhurandhar' in bid to connect with Gen Z

Prime Minister Narendra Modi peppered his address with Gen Z-friendly phrases such as “OG” and references to the popular film ‘Dhurandhar’ as he returned to Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Saturday, 13 years after his last speech there gained widespread traction.

While “OG” (original gangster) is slang for someone who is exceptionally authentic or old-school, “Dhurandhar” means a stalwart. “Flex” means to show off, boast or proudly display something such as wealth, status, skills or achievements.

“SRCC's alumni have been very special... they took the glory of the college to the global level. If I put it in your language, the alumni here are the OGs,” Modi said in his address at the college's centenary celebrations.

While praising the alumni, Modi further said, “Dhurandhar na ho lekin dhoom machai hei (They may not be the stalwarts, but they have made a splash)”.

Tracing the college's evolution from a modest establishment in Daryaganj to a major educational institution, the prime minister said it had shaped generations and acknowledged the pride associated with its name today.

“Even today in DU, saying you are from SRCC is a flex in itself,” he said.

In his speech, Modi attacked his political opponents amid a controversey over the latest economic growth figures, saying those responsible for pushing the country into the "Fragile Five" were finding the 7.8% quarterly growth difficult to digest.