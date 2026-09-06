'Outreach only needed when you become out of reach': Mallikarjun Kharge slams PM Modi over SRCC speech

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent interaction at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University, accusing him of using political labels to evade accountability,

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha alleged that the event, instead of focusing on key concerns such as education, jobs and youth welfare, turned into a political campaign. He added that assigning derogatory adjectives to the opposition has become a routine tactic to stifle critical questions and divert attention from governance failures.

Kharge said, "@narendramodi Yesterday, you visited SRCC at Delhi University. It was an opportunity for dialogue on the country's youth, education, and their future. But alas, instead of facing the youth's questions, the speech turned into yet another political campaign."

The Congress chief accused PM Modi of attempting to suppress questions in a democracy by coining "new adjectives" for the Opposition to hide his own failures. Kharge said that while adjectives keep changing, the anti-people policies of the Modi government remain the same.

"Modi ji's Modus Operandi — In democracy, to suppress questions, giving the opposition a new Adjective every year.. so that their own failures remain hidden! Naraz foofa, dimaagi Naxal, Urban Naxal Khan Market Gang, Andolanjeevi, Parjeevi (Parasite). Adjectives keep changing, but the Modi government's anti-people policies do not change," he added.

Kharge claimed that the youth's report card includes rising unemployment, long-pending government recruitments, paper leaks, costly education, shrinking scholarship opportunities and increasing pressure on university autonomy.

"Modi ji, Outreach is only needed when you become Out of Reach. The Prime Minister ji showed his 'Report Card.' The country's youth is also standing up with its Report Card. This Report Card includes - unemployment, government recruitments stuck for years, students troubled by paper leaks, increasingly expensive education, dwindling scholarship opportunities, and growing pressure on the autonomy of universities. Listen to #ChhatronKiGoonj, solutions won't come from beating around the bush!!," Kharge stated.