‘When Bharat progresses, it creates peace, not dictators or wars’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

NEW DELHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday highlighted India’s cultural and historical legacy during an event in London, saying that when Bharat progresses, it creates no “dictator” and does not start wars.
Bhagwat, who is in London as part of the RSS’s global outreach programme marking its centenary celebrations, said, “When Bharat progresses, never any dictator is created. Never any war is started when Bharat progresses. Bharat creates peace, bliss, prosperity, brotherhood in all humanity as well as brotherhood with nature.”
He asserted that kings and rulers, democracies and administrative structures may change over time, but the Janpad-Rashtra remains.
“Sometimes there were Republics. Sometimes we were ruled by others. Sometimes we were in continuous struggle for Independence, but all the time we were there, a nation,” he said.
Responding to a question on Hindu-Rashtra, Bhagwat said, “Rashtra is not nation. For Rashtra, first there is a purpose. What is the purpose of Hindu Rashtra? It is to give this truth to the world that diversity is natural and unity is truth. This benefits the world.”
He elaborated that “nation” is not a translation of the word “Rashtra”.
“Nation means nation-state. People come together because they have some similarities, language, model of governance or religion. And to stay together they have certain rules, and they strive for their common goals. Human beings cannot survive alone,” he said.
Touching upon Hinduism, Bhagwat said, “When we say that Hindu is not a religion. But there may be Hindu religion. Hindu religion says, all other religions are also true. From atheist to polytheist, from Bharat, all kinds of thoughts came out.”
Regarding the RSS’s role, he said the organisation was networking with people honestly, but did not claim to be the sole contractor of the progress of nations.
Bhagwat said humanity progresses alongside protected nature, adding that individuals and society progress together with nature.
In an immersive dialogue, Bhagwat said being Hindu was not only about worship but also about loving nature. Outlining what drives the RSS, he said “Apanapan, shuddh-satvik” love for everybody was part of the traditional nature of Hindus.
“Hindu is the nature and society which has a nature to accept all diversities,” he asserted. “A Hindu is connected with family, community, society, and humanity. A Hindu not only worships, but also loves nature,” he said.
“Diversity is natural. So we accept and respect it. We have to deal with diversity keeping in mind that these are the various decorations of the unity of existence. This is Hindu thought,” he said.
He also asserted that “individual and society and nature progress together”. He said Hindu thought offered solutions for the simultaneous progress of all.
Addressing the Celebration of Oneness event in London, Bhagwat spoke about the future of the next generation, saying he was increasingly confident in young people.
He said they start working on what they believe is right without being overly concerned about the consequences.
“I trust future generation more as they have urge to make this world a better place. Give them the goal and not the method. They will achieve the goal of universal morality and prosperity rapidly,” he said.
Responding to a question, he said serving society required nothing except the will to do so. He said young people were honest and capable of overcoming petty differences.
“I am more confident about future generations,” he remarked.
Explaining Hindu-Rashtra, Bhagwat also said Hindu identity could not be understood solely through religion or simply as a way of life, but as a worldview that believes all diversities should be accepted and respected because they lead to the same God.
In this context, he said, “The word Hindu we cannot understand on the basis of religious practice. Hindu is a nature.”
He said Hinduism also believed in “Live. Let live and make others live.”
On a question about the loyalty of British Hindus being questioned in the UK when they speak about Bharat, Bhagwat said, “There is no conflict. If at all, such a situation arises, it is obvious that British Hindu will go with Britain. Exceptions may happen but Hindutva is clear on this. Your Karmabhoomi is where your loyalty lies and your Janmabhoomi is where you received your values.”
He said diversity existed in society and human society in general.
“It’s natural way to go through it. But give your emphasis on what unites us instead of what divides us,” he said.
On gau-raksha, Bhagwat said it was accepted by all religions in India.
“I heard some people say, intense hatred is the basis of our work. It is just the reverse. Shuddha-Satvik prem, that is the basis of our work,” he said, reiterating the RSS’s stated philosophy