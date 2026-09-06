‘When Bharat progresses, it creates peace, not dictators or wars’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

NEW DELHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday highlighted India’s cultural and historical legacy during an event in London, saying that when Bharat progresses, it creates no “dictator” and does not start wars.

Bhagwat, who is in London as part of the RSS’s global outreach programme marking its centenary celebrations, said, “When Bharat progresses, never any dictator is created. Never any war is started when Bharat progresses. Bharat creates peace, bliss, prosperity, brotherhood in all humanity as well as brotherhood with nature.”

He asserted that kings and rulers, democracies and administrative structures may change over time, but the Janpad-Rashtra remains.

“Sometimes there were Republics. Sometimes we were ruled by others. Sometimes we were in continuous struggle for Independence, but all the time we were there, a nation,” he said.

Responding to a question on Hindu-Rashtra, Bhagwat said, “Rashtra is not nation. For Rashtra, first there is a purpose. What is the purpose of Hindu Rashtra? It is to give this truth to the world that diversity is natural and unity is truth. This benefits the world.”

He elaborated that “nation” is not a translation of the word “Rashtra”.

“Nation means nation-state. People come together because they have some similarities, language, model of governance or religion. And to stay together they have certain rules, and they strive for their common goals. Human beings cannot survive alone,” he said.

Touching upon Hinduism, Bhagwat said, “When we say that Hindu is not a religion. But there may be Hindu religion. Hindu religion says, all other religions are also true. From atheist to polytheist, from Bharat, all kinds of thoughts came out.”

Regarding the RSS’s role, he said the organisation was networking with people honestly, but did not claim to be the sole contractor of the progress of nations.

Bhagwat said humanity progresses alongside protected nature, adding that individuals and society progress together with nature.

In an immersive dialogue, Bhagwat said being Hindu was not only about worship but also about loving nature. Outlining what drives the RSS, he said “Apanapan, shuddh-satvik” love for everybody was part of the traditional nature of Hindus.

“Hindu is the nature and society which has a nature to accept all diversities,” he asserted. “A Hindu is connected with family, community, society, and humanity. A Hindu not only worships, but also loves nature,” he said.

“Diversity is natural. So we accept and respect it. We have to deal with diversity keeping in mind that these are the various decorations of the unity of existence. This is Hindu thought,” he said.

He also asserted that “individual and society and nature progress together”. He said Hindu thought offered solutions for the simultaneous progress of all.