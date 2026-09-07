Indian diaspora stage protest against RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's visit to British gurdwara

CHANDIGARH: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat's visit to the Khalsa Jatha British Isles Gurdwara in central London has sparked protests from the Indian diaspora, while the gurdwara authorities have defended him.

Bhagwat visited the holy place to pay his obeisance during his overseas outreach tour encompassing the US, Canada, and the UK.

A demonstration was organised on Sunday in Parliament Square by the South Asian Solidarity Group, with the support of the Indian Workers Association, Great Britain (IWA), and other diaspora and civil society organisations, in response to the growing controversy over the RSS chief's visit to the Gurdwara.

The visit was not publicly announced in advance, prompting sharp reactions from the British Sikh community.

The Sikh Federation (UK) in a statement said that no apology or explanation could undo the damage caused by welcoming the head of the RSS to a small, private gathering without the presence of the Sangat (religious followers).

"Dozens of gurdwaras, Sikh organisations, and individuals had contacted it to express their outrage,’’ the statement added.

The federation said the gurdwaras should be places of refuge, dignity and unity, not platforms for organisations associated with exclusionary politics and intolerance.

Chair of the Sikh Federation (UK) Strategy Board Bhai Amrik Singh, said that the RSS is not a normal religious or cultural organisation. "It is a political and ideological movement whose influence has repeatedly fuelled division, intimidation and hostility towards minorities."

"Secretly hosting the RSS leader at a gurdwara in the absence of the sangat, who may have opposed his presence, sends the wrong message to Sikhs in the UK and vulnerable communities in India,’’ Singh said.