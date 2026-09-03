British Hindu groups welcome RSS chief Bhagwat's visit as UK government defends visa

Over 100 British Hindu and community organisations on Thursday welcomed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat to the UK, as he arrived in London for the final leg of his three-nation tour.

Bhagwat’s tour has covered the US and Canada as part of a series of international outreach initiatives to commemorate the centenary of the organisation.

UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis, meanwhile, responded to a written query in Parliament on Thursday to reiterate that the visit met the "requirements" under the country's immigration rules.

Hindu Council UK, Hindu Forum of Britain, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh UK and INSIGHT UK are among the associations to issue a joint statement at the start of Bhagwat’s UK visit this week.

“RSS is the largest voluntary organisation in the world, dedicated towards character building, volunteering, leadership, social cohesion and promoting global fraternity," they stated.

"RSS is known for its extensive social work, promoting equality, education in remote and inaccessible areas and to be the ‘first to respond’ organisation in situations of natural disaster.

"We welcome the efforts taken by RSS under the leadership of Dr Bhagwat in promoting five transformations as part of the RSS centenary commemoration, which are relevant to all our communities: social harmony and cohesion; importance of family as a unit within society; self-less service; environmental stewardship; and diligent performance of civic duties," they added.

Bhagwat is expected to address a large diaspora gathering over the weekend.

Last week, British Indian minister Nadia Whittome tabled a question in Parliament to the UK Home Office on whether the department had fully assessed the visit under the country’s “commitment to block hate preachers and extremists from entering the UK”.

Minister Jarvis responded to say that although the Home Office cannot comment on individual cases, it is committed to addressing the "full range of threats" and "tackling anyone who spreads views that promote violence and hatred against individuals and communities".

"All individuals seeking entry to the UK must meet the requirements of the immigration rules,” he stated.

It followed a section of civil society organisations, led by the South Asia Solidarity Group and Hindus for Human Rights UK, appealing to the British government to boycott the RSS chief’s visit.

(With inputs from PTI)