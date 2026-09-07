ISRO remains a government organisation, employee concerns will be addressed, says chief V Narayanan

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Monday said the space agency remains a government organisation and dismissed concerns over its alleged privatisation, saying the expansion of India’s space ecosystem would require greater participation from private companies and startups.
Narayanan’s remarks came days after nine employee associations at ISRO wrote to him on September 4 seeking clarification over reports that some of the organisation’s manufacturing and operational functions could be transferred to private entities.
Speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the ninth edition of the Bengaluru Space Expo (BSX), Narayanan said the concerns raised by employees were “genuine” and would be addressed.
“So, surely, my colleagues, whatever they have, is a genuine concern. It is our responsibility to clarify,” he said.
Clarifying that there was no move to privatise ISRO, Narayanan said the organisation was working with private industry as part of the space sector reforms introduced six years ago.
“We are 20,000 employees...we will address the employees,” he said, adding that ISRO has an established system of regularly engaging with its workforce.
Narayanan said ISRO currently has more than 8,000 scientists among its nearly 20,000 employees. Responding to questions about scientists leaving the organisation, he said around 150 employees had resigned annually over the last five to six years, describing this as “normal in any organisation”.
He said the growing requirements of India’s space programme would require a sharp increase in launch capacity. “The country's requirement is around 50 launch vehicles per year. We have to go ahead,” he said.
Recalling that only one launch would take place every three years when he joined ISRO 43 years ago, Narayanan said the target of 50 launches a year was achievable.
“Fifty launches per year is going to be a reality,” he said.
Narayanan also said there was no shortage of government funding for ISRO, adding that the Centre had been allocating funds based on the agency’s requirements.
Meanwhile, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) Chairman Pawan Goenka said the ongoing transfer of technology and greater participation of private industry were in line with the Indian space policy.
“There has not been even the slightest slowdown in any of these (ISRO projects),” Goenka said, listing projects including the Indian Space Station, Chandrayaan-4, human missions to the Moon, Venus and Mars, NavIC and satellite constellations.
He said India’s space ambitions could not be achieved by ISRO or private industry alone.
“It is not ISRO versus industry. It is ISRO and industry taking on the world,” Goenka said.
India’s space economy is currently valued at around USD 8 billion and is targeted to reach USD 44 billion by 2033, he said, adding that the expansion would require ISRO and industry to work together.
(With inputs from PTI)