ISRO remains a government organisation, employee concerns will be addressed, says chief V Narayanan

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan on Monday said the space agency remains a government organisation and dismissed concerns over its alleged privatisation, saying the expansion of India’s space ecosystem would require greater participation from private companies and startups.

Narayanan’s remarks came days after nine employee associations at ISRO wrote to him on September 4 seeking clarification over reports that some of the organisation’s manufacturing and operational functions could be transferred to private entities.

Speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the ninth edition of the Bengaluru Space Expo (BSX), Narayanan said the concerns raised by employees were “genuine” and would be addressed.

“So, surely, my colleagues, whatever they have, is a genuine concern. It is our responsibility to clarify,” he said.

Clarifying that there was no move to privatise ISRO, Narayanan said the organisation was working with private industry as part of the space sector reforms introduced six years ago.

“We are 20,000 employees...we will address the employees,” he said, adding that ISRO has an established system of regularly engaging with its workforce.