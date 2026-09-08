INTERVIEW| ‘CJP must remain neutral pressure group, not political party’

Sonam Wangchuk, the renowned educationist, innovator and environmentalist from Ladakh, speaks to TNIE about the emerging political force CJP, Ladakh’s demand for greater autonomy and the urgent need to protect the fragile Himalayas.

He says “democracy must be restored in the Union Territory” before any major decisions are made, while arguing that the CJP should remain a neutral pressure group that holds all political parties accountable rather than becoming a political party itself.

Ahead of the September 9 meeting between the Leh Apex Body and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Wangchuk also discusses Ladakh’s political aspirations, constitutional safeguards and the growing environmental challenges facing the Himalayan region. Excerpts:

Do you consider CJP primarily a student/youth movement, a civil-society movement, or is it evolving into a political force?

Currently, I wouldn’t categorise it as a political party, but rather as a political force. It functions like a pressure group, aiming to keep all parties accountable without aligning with any specific side. There is a need for such an entity to remain apolitical while promoting accountability among all political parties.

It is possible to be a pressure group without taking sides. As I see it, this is its role, and I hope it continues in this manner. I’ve mentioned multiple times that if an individual chooses to join a party or start one, that is perfectly fine—after all, we need leaders. However, the platform they have created so far is commendably neutral and politically pure, which I believe is a good strategy.