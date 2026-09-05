Ladakh Apex Body warns of intensified agitation ahead of September 9 talks with MHA

The Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) on Saturday warned of stepping up its agitation if the government fails to show “concrete” progress on its key demands, ahead of a sub-committee's September 9 meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Delhi.

The outfit has been demanding legislation for Ladakh at the Union Territory level, safeguards under Article 371, withdrawal of cases filed after the September 24 violence last year, compensation for victims, and publication of the inquiry commission report. LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) are jointly spearheading the agitation with the demands since the granting of UT status to Ladakh in August 2019 and have held several rounds of talks with the Centre since 2021.

LAB chairman Chering Dorje Lakruk said that though the group welcomes the meeting with MHA, it would assess the talks on the basis of their outcome.

"If the meeting produces a positive outcome... and if there is constructive and result-oriented dialogue on these issues, we will welcome it. Otherwise, we will intensify our agitation very strongly," he said.

Lakruk also expressed disappointment over the delay in the report of the inquiry commission constituted to investigate the September 24 incidents of last year that claimed four lives.

He also questioned the pendency of cases against people booked in connection with the September 24 violence. Even as he welcomed the reported move to withdraw cases related to the July 20 Jantar Mantar incident in Delhi, he accused the Centre of "double standard" in the case of Ladakh.

According to Lakruk, only 25 cases of the 80 related to last year's violence have so far been withdrawn.

"We are all Indians, and everyone should be treated equally. The lives of the people of Ladakh are not so cheap," he said, demanding compensation for the kin of the dead and wounded in the agitation.