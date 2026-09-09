India to upgrade Lankan air defence guns, proposes joint maritime surveillance grid

NEW DELHI: India will upgrade six L-70 air defence guns of the Sri Lankan Air Force under a government grant, in the most substantive of three defence agreements exchanged in Colombo on Wednesday, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh proposed an integrated real-time maritime surveillance grid to give the two countries a common operating picture of shipping around the island nation.

The gun-upgrade agreement, along with pacts on military academic cooperation and youth exchanges, was signed during Singh’s three-day visit to Sri Lanka. As reported by TNIE on Sunday, the three agreements were expected to be concluded during the visit.

The L-70 guns, originally supplied to Sri Lanka by India, will be upgraded under the grant. The modernisation, the defence ministry said, will “significantly strengthen the air defence architecture of critical assets in Sri Lanka”.

The 40mm L-70, of Swedish Bofors origin, dates back to the 1960s and was licence-produced in India at the Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur. The gun continues to be deployed extensively by the Indian armed forces, including in upgraded configurations.

The system also saw operational use during Operation Sindoor in May last year, when upgraded air-defence batteries deployed from Ladakh to Gujarat were used against waves of Pakistani drones targeting Indian military and other installations.

The second memorandum provides for academic cooperation between the National Defence College in New Delhi and Sri Lanka’s corresponding institution, including exchange of knowledge and expertise. The third formalises the youth exchange programme between the National Cadet Corps of the two countries.

Singh and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also virtually inaugurated three Bailey bridges constructed by Indian defence forces in Sri Lanka.