Coast Guard tells SC it will consider women officers for permanent commission after vigilance clearance

The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday told the Supreme Court that Short Service Appointee (SSA) officer Priyanka Tyagi and other similarly placed women officers would be considered for permanent commission after their vigilance clearance reports are received.

A permanent commission (PC) offers a lifelong career in the armed forces until retirement, in contrast to a Short Service Commission (SSC) that provides a fixed-tenure engagement of 10 to 14 years.

The top court, by separate verdicts, had earlier allowed grant of PC to women SSC officers in the Army, Air Force and Navy. On August 19, the top court had come down heavily on the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for not granting permanent commission to a female officer, saying "we will not allow women officers to be humiliated".

On Thursday, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was informed by Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the ICG and the Centre, that the force will proceed to consider granting PC after ascertaining the eligibility of Tyagi and other desirous women officers.

The top law officer said that before the selection committee proceeds with the issue, the ICG has to wait for the vigilance reports of the women officers concerned. The bench took note of the submissions of the attorney general and asked the ICG to decide within two weeks, after getting the vigilance reports, on granting PC to Tyagi and others.

Earlier, it had termed the ICG policy on PC to women officers as "vague" and "arbitrary" and given two weeks to the ICG to take a call on the induction of officer Tyagi as a permanent commission officer or the court would pass orders for her absorption.