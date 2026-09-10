Delhi HC says no to Vinesh Phogat's participation in 2026 World Championships trials

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant wrestler Vinesh Phogat interim relief to participate in the women's selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Championships, scheduled to be held on September 14.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, in a late-night interim order, said the court was not inclined to grant an exemption from the eligibility criteria prescribed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

"To reiterate, the criteria prescribed under the circular dated September 7, 2026 apply uniformly to all athletes.

An athlete who has not participated in the prescribed competitions, for whatever reason, would not fall within the eligibility categories specified by respondent no. 1 (WFI)," the court said.

The high court passed the order while dismissing an application filed by Phogat, who has returned to wrestling after maternity leave, seeking permission to compete in the trials.

The court said her circumstances relating to pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum recovery would require consideration while examining the validity of the WFI policy.

However, that does not, at the interim stage, by itself entitle her to a direction permitting her to participate contrary to the eligibility criteria, it said.