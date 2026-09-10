Delhi HC says no to Vinesh Phogat's participation in 2026 World Championships trials

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant wrestler Vinesh Phogat interim relief to participate in the women's selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Championships, scheduled to be held on September 14.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, in a late-night interim order, said the court was not inclined to grant an exemption from the eligibility criteria prescribed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
"To reiterate, the criteria prescribed under the circular dated September 7, 2026 apply uniformly to all athletes.
An athlete who has not participated in the prescribed competitions, for whatever reason, would not fall within the eligibility categories specified by respondent no. 1 (WFI)," the court said.
The high court passed the order while dismissing an application filed by Phogat, who has returned to wrestling after maternity leave, seeking permission to compete in the trials.
The court said her circumstances relating to pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum recovery would require consideration while examining the validity of the WFI policy.
However, that does not, at the interim stage, by itself entitle her to a direction permitting her to participate contrary to the eligibility criteria, it said.
"Granting such interim relief to the petitioner alone, without first adjudicating upon the policy itself, may consequently result in unequal treatment of similarly situated athletes who are not before this court," it said.
The court added that without expressing any final opinion on the validity of the circular or the merits of the pending disciplinary proceedings, it was not inclined to grant interim relief.
Phogat had also sought a stay on the WFI's September 7 circular prescribing eligibility criteria for the trials, to be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here.
The application was filed in her pending petition seeking a fair and structured framework for women athletes returning to competitive sports after pregnancy and maternity leave.
Phogat contended that the new selection framework effectively excludes her because she could not participate in competitions identified by the WFI as qualifying events during her maternity-related absence.
The WFI circular provides for women's trials in six Olympic weight categories. The 2026 Senior World Championships are scheduled to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from October 24 to November 1.
On September 1, the high court had sought responses from the WFI and the Centre on Phogat's plea seeking a framework for women athletes returning from maternity, along with transparent selection processes and an alternative mechanism for athletes disadvantaged by maternity-related absence.
Phogat, who became a mother in July 2025, has said she was required to re-enter the competitive pathway without any accommodation for the period she was unable to compete due to maternity.
She has also filed another petition challenging two show-cause notices issued by the WFI and disciplinary proceedings initiated against her.