Punjab Congress delegation led by Channi meets Governor, raises law and order 'collapse'

A delegation of Punjab Congress leaders, led by Charanjit Singh Channi, met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday and voiced concerns over the state’s law and order situation.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Punjab governor, former chief minister and Jalandhar MP Channi lashed out at the Bhagwant Mann government in the state, alleging that law and order has "completely collapsed".

Besides Channi, the delegation comprised Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, MLA Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Gurdaspur MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra.

Channi also attacked the ruling party over the induction of gangster-turned-politician Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party was "patronising" gangsters.

The Jalandhar MP said the AAP brought Sekhon, the alleged mastermind of the 2016 Nabha jailbreak case, into the party fold.

"What bigger proof can there be than this that the party was patronising gangsterism in the state?" he questioned.