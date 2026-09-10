Punjab: Gulzar Singh’s family accuses AAP government of forced cremation

CHANDIGARH: The controversy surrounding the death of 47-year-old Gulzar Singh took a fresh turn after a video emerged in which his family alleged that the AAP government forced them to cremate his body without their consent. The deceased was a Dalit from Toor Banjara village, Sangrur district.

The family has announced that it will not proceed with further religious rituals, including the Bhog ceremony, until action is taken against those it holds responsible.

Gulzar’s son, Lakhwinder, alleged that the family was not allowed to carry out the cremation according to their wishes and that the last rites were performed amid heavy police presence. He said the family was not allowed to see his father’s face before the cremation and did not receive his clothes or other belongings.

“The government forcibly carried out the last rites, without our consent, under heavy police pressure and presence. They did not even let us see our father’s face...We should get justice,” he said, demanding the arrest of State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema for the alleged abetment of suicide.

Lakhwinder also alleged that the government had promised the family a job and other assistance but failed to provide them. “They told us they would provide a job...but we received nothing. I was in a state of depression.”

Gulzar had questioned Cheema in a public gathering over the unchecked drug menace that had affected his son. He allegedly died by consuming poison following harassment and pressure from the local leaders and panchayat members to publicly apologise for questioning Cheema. Shortly before his death, he recorded a video naming some individuals.

The allegations have drawn sharp reactions from the opposition, with the Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal accusing the AAP government of misusing state machinery to suppress the family’s demand for justice.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring accused the government of humiliating Gulzar’s family by having his last rites performed against their wishes.