'Don't do politics over dead bodies': Punjab CM Mann slams Rahul's attack on AAP over farmer's 'suicide'

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hit back at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government following the death by suicide of 47-year-old farmer Gulzar Singh, asking him "not to do politics over dead bodies".

Gandhi had launched a fresh attack on the Punjab government after Singh, who had questioned Finance Minister Harpal Cheema about the drug menace, died by suicide.

Responding to Gandhi in a post on X in Hindi, Mann said police have already arrested the accused in the matter. "Rahul Gandhi ji, don't do politics over dead bodies; Punjabis do not like this kind of politics."

Sharing a video clip, Mann said, "Look at this, when Congress leaders went to the victim's village and tried to indulge in this dirty politics, they were chased away by the people."

On Singh's alleged suicide, Mann said police have already arrested all the accused. He held the previous SAD-BJP and Congress governments responsible for the spread of the drug menace in Punjab. "Under my government, no drug trafficker will be spared," he said.