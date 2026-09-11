Ahead of Modi-Xi talks, Beijing says China, India should 'handle differences properly'

Ahead of President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS summit and bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China on Friday said both countries should handle differences properly and view their ties from a strategic and long-term perspective.

Xi will arrive in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the BRICS summit, his first visit to India in nearly seven years. He is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Modi on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday.

Asked how China viewed the Modi-Xi meeting, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing that this would be the third year in a row for the two leaders to meet, following their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.

"China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed,” she said.

On the BRICS summit, Mao said it is a key platform for solidarity and cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries.

“President Xi will attend and address the upcoming summit, have in-depth exchanges with other leaders on major issues including the current international situation, the development of BRICS mechanisms, and deepening practical cooperation, and put forward China’s important initiatives and propositions, charting the course for the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation,” she said.

She said China is ready to work with fellow BRICS countries for steady and sustained progress in greater BRICS cooperation to contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.