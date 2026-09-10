Wars to test unity as India hosts BRICS summit with Russia, Iran leaders

India will host leaders including the presidents of Russia and Iran for a BRICS summit on Saturday, with wars in West Asia and Ukraine, along with economic challenges, set to dominate talks among the 11-member group.

Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, are expected to arrive in New Delhi as early as Friday, with both due to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has also been invited, although his participation in the two-day BRICS meeting has yet to be confirmed by Beijing. It would be his first visit to India since 2019 and would mark the biggest step yet in a cautious thaw between the rival neighbours, six years after a deadly military clash along their disputed Himalayan border.

Ties between the nuclear-armed Asian giants have been warming since the deadly 2020 border clash, with flights, visas and high-level contacts gradually being restored.

However, deep mistrust remains, with their contested frontier, a widening trade deficit and strategic rivalry continuing to complicate ties.

"An India-China bilateral would be very important -- if it takes place," said Pradeep Taneja, a China-India expert at the University of Melbourne.

Posters of a beaming Modi line streets across New Delhi to welcome leaders, with heavy deployments of security forces across the capital and widespread traffic restrictions in central districts.

Delhi police have urged people to "stay patient, stay cooperative", with Friday declared a city holiday.