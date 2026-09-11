As Xi arrives, India’s military engages with all three Quad partners

NEW DELHI: As Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in the capital on Saturday for the BRICS summit, his first visit to India in seven years, the Indian military is simultaneously engaged with all three other members of the Quad, with the US Army exercising alongside Indian troops, Japanese fighters operating from Jodhpur and Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan holding talks in Australia before travelling to New Zealand.

The convergence comes at a politically sensitive moment in India-China ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi began bilateral meetings with visiting BRICS leaders on Friday, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, while a meeting between Modi and Xi is being arranged on the margins of the summit on Saturday. The two leaders are expected to review the progress in bilateral ties following the disengagement of troops from several friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

It also comes against the backdrop of Beijing’s repeated criticism of the Quad. Chinese officials have described the grouping as an “anti-China front line” and “mini NATO”, accusing it of pursuing bloc confrontation, while the four members maintain that the Quad is not a military alliance.

The 22nd edition of Yudh Abhyas with the US Army began on Wednesday and will continue till the end of this month. For the first time, the exercise is being conducted across two theatres, with the contingents training at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges near Bikaner before moving to Auli in Uttarakhand, roughly 95 km from the LAC.