MGNREGA-linked PMLA case: IAS Pooja Singhal challenges cognisance in SC, hearing on September 15

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on September 15 the plea of IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer Pooja Singhal, challenging the Jharkhand High Court's order dismissing her petition seeking quashing of the cognisance order in a money laundering case related to the alleged MGNREGA scam.

As per the Supreme Court's cause list, a three-judge bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana is likely to hear Singhal's appeal on September 15, Tuesday.

The accused, Singhal, a former Jharkhand mines department secretary, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 11, 2022, following raids at properties linked to her in connection with an alleged Rs 18 crore scam in the implementation of MGNREGA, the Centre's flagship rural employment scheme. She was the DC at Khunti in 2009-2010, and she allegedly connived with engineers and embezzled funds.

The ED, during the investigation, unearthed proceeds of crime in various layers. After a search at 30 premises in Ranchi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Faridabad, Gurugram and Muzaffarpur, the ED recovered and seized Rs 19.76 crore in cash, along with many incriminating documents and digital devices.