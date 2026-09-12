PM Modi holds bilateral meetings with Malaysian, Ethiopian counterparts on sidelines of BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held separate bilateral meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, with defence, investment, semiconductors and strategic cooperation emerging as key areas of discussion.
Modi and Anwar reviewed the progress in bilateral ties following the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Malaysia in February 2026. Their discussions covered trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, the digital economy, energy, fintech, education, tourism and people-to-people ties.
A significant outcome was Malaysia’s concurrence to the establishment of an Indian Consulate General in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, a move expected to strengthen India’s diplomatic and consular outreach in the region.
“Prime Minister Modi warmly welcomed Prime Minister Ibrahim to India and appreciated Malaysia’s participation in the BRICS Summit as a Partner Country,” the External Affairs Ministry said.
Government sources said semiconductor opportunities were specifically discussed during the Modi-Anwar meeting, highlighting the growing importance of technology and supply-chain cooperation in the India-Malaysia relationship.
The two leaders also discussed regional and global developments and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Modi also appreciated Malaysia’s continued support in strengthening ASEAN-India relations.
During his visit, the Malaysian Prime Minister is expected to meet Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, to exchange views on community development, education and interfaith harmony.
India and Malaysia have strengthened their partnership in recent years, with bilateral ties elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024. During Modi’s visit to Malaysia in February 2026, the two leaders discussed political engagement, defence and security cooperation, maritime cooperation, trade and investment, the digital economy, science and technology, energy, agriculture, health, education, culture and tourism.
Earlier, Anwar held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday night on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.
Following the meeting, Anwar said the two sides discussed the progress of Malaysia-Russia relations and agreed on steps to strengthen cooperation. He also raised the need to accelerate efforts to establish direct flights between Malaysia and Russia and introduce visa-free travel facilities to boost tourism, trade and investment.
Anwar also proposed setting up a special mechanism between Malaysia and Russia to coordinate and accelerate the implementation of bilateral agreements.
In a separate meeting, Modi held talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, building on his December 2025 visit to Addis Ababa. The two leaders reviewed economic cooperation, defence and security ties and capacity-building initiatives.
"The two leaders held discussions aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Strategic Partnership," the MEA said.
Government sources said Ethiopia expressed keenness for stronger defence cooperation with India, including joint personnel training and defence procurement from India. Addis Ababa also welcomed Indian industry and investment, with Ethiopia specifically encouraging greater participation by Indian mining companies.
The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments and reaffirmed close coordination in multilateral forums.
Modi welcomed Ethiopia’s participation in the BRICS Summit, with the ministry saying its presence helped reinforce the “collective voice of the Global South.”
Earlier this month, India and Ethiopia held discussions in New Delhi on expanding bilateral defence cooperation, including military training, joint defence manufacturing and UN peacekeeping operations.
The talks were held between Nebiyu Tedla, Chargé d’Affaires at the Ethiopian Embassy, and Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence.
(With inputs from ANI)