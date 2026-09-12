PM Modi holds bilateral meetings with Malaysian, Ethiopian counterparts on sidelines of BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held separate bilateral meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, with defence, investment, semiconductors and strategic cooperation emerging as key areas of discussion.

Modi and Anwar reviewed the progress in bilateral ties following the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Malaysia in February 2026. Their discussions covered trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, the digital economy, energy, fintech, education, tourism and people-to-people ties.

A significant outcome was Malaysia’s concurrence to the establishment of an Indian Consulate General in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, a move expected to strengthen India’s diplomatic and consular outreach in the region.

“Prime Minister Modi warmly welcomed Prime Minister Ibrahim to India and appreciated Malaysia’s participation in the BRICS Summit as a Partner Country,” the External Affairs Ministry said.

Government sources said semiconductor opportunities were specifically discussed during the Modi-Anwar meeting, highlighting the growing importance of technology and supply-chain cooperation in the India-Malaysia relationship.

The two leaders also discussed regional and global developments and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Modi also appreciated Malaysia’s continued support in strengthening ASEAN-India relations.

During his visit, the Malaysian Prime Minister is expected to meet Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, to exchange views on community development, education and interfaith harmony.

India and Malaysia have strengthened their partnership in recent years, with bilateral ties elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024. During Modi’s visit to Malaysia in February 2026, the two leaders discussed political engagement, defence and security cooperation, maritime cooperation, trade and investment, the digital economy, science and technology, energy, agriculture, health, education, culture and tourism.